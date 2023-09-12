9/12 Da Date Da First Amendment Died

On Tuesday September 12th 2023, the First Amendment Rights of Free Speech, and the Freedom of Assembly were effectively stripped away from the American People by the Biden Regime in conspiracy with Attorney General Merrick Garland and unrighteous Federal Judges.

Infowars Host Owen Shroyer was Sentenced to 60 Days in the D.C. District of Criminals Gulag for the crime of commenting about the news that Joe Biden was selected to win an election that would not have been possible without Joe Biden's Bald Face Lies about Hunter Biden's Laptop being Russian Disinformation, & that he had no knowledge of Hunter's Sketchy Business Associates in China Romania & Ukraine



