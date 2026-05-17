Al Jazeera actually decided to report on Ukraine's insane corruption case, that put Zelensky's pimp Yermak in custody.

Adding more about this:

Former head of Zelensky's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has 100 million of the 140 million hryvnia bail collected so far, per MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.



The full amount isn't there yet, so Yermak is spending the weekend in detention.

Yermak will remain in custody for 60 days with the possibility of posting a bail of 140 million UAH.



The court also prohibited Yermak from communicating with other suspects in the case: Chernyshov, Mindich, Lysenko, Opalchuk, Siranchuk, Medvedeva, and with witnesses: Martynkevich, Yatsyk, Ogorodnik, Kvilinkova, Nikolayenko, Nikolayenko, Novikova, Chernyshova, Abramov, Ankievich, Radkivska, Naumenko, Bobrovska.



The former head of the Presidential Administration is suspected of involvement in money laundering as part of a large-scale corruption scheme. According to the investigation, about 460 million UAH were legalized during the construction of elite residences in Kozin near Kiev.