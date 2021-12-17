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NUMBERS DON'T LIE; EVERY HAIR ON YOUR HEAD HAS BEEN COUNTED BY GOD; WHAT DO GOD'S NUMBERS SAY ABOUT
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63 views • December 17, 2021
Statistics In The whole world follows a defined path from the math of matter. You are a number and your numbers don't lie about you. You are a vessel of choice but it is not predestination for that is no choice, but rather your choices follow the numbers of the universe and you can change your path if you can see the error of your ways in the numbers of your life.
God will talk to you through numbers because our choices change the mathematical equation that is our actual life...
biblical numbers, math, gematria, fortune-telling, messages from God, numbers don't lie, statistic lie, biblical calculations,
God will talk to you through numbers because our choices change the mathematical equation that is our actual life...
biblical numbers, math, gematria, fortune-telling, messages from God, numbers don't lie, statistic lie, biblical calculations,
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