Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bisan Owda- Flour aid truck MASSACRE! Isreli forces shot innocent civilians again! 🍉 #freepalestine (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1930 Subscribers
32 views
Published 18 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel BusyMomDIYer at:

https://youtu.be/gDy6WYyaL04?si=3q8xCqA8XIi48iK_
29 Feb 2024Video Source: Instagram @wizard_bisan1

Keywords
murderjerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazastarvationfamineabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadahungerempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket