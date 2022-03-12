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Trudeau CALLED DICTATOR In Europe! - Media CAUGHT LYING About Jabs! - Free Speech Is GONE!
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926 views • March 12, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on Trudeau's recent visit to Berlin as he was called a dictator by several European politicians for his attacks on free speech and protests in Canada, trampling over truck convoy protesters and manipulating the media narrative with false information in order to drive people against each other.
In this video, we go into the media manipulation of the mind, the need to not forget the impact of martial law in Canada just weeks ago and how the governments pay and use the media to push people into servitude and divide.
From the UK government leak showing they spread fear and fake news on BBC among other outlets in order to get people to comply and submit to the use of Operation Mockingbird in present day and the recent FOIA showing the US government paid social media and mainstream media outlets to propagandize vaccines and cover up information.
If we don't act now, we are doomed forever.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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2022
http://www.eventbrite.com/e/253730132657/?discount=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on Trudeau's recent visit to Berlin as he was called a dictator by several European politicians for his attacks on free speech and protests in Canada, trampling over truck convoy protesters and manipulating the media narrative with false information in order to drive people against each other.
In this video, we go into the media manipulation of the mind, the need to not forget the impact of martial law in Canada just weeks ago and how the governments pay and use the media to push people into servitude and divide.
From the UK government leak showing they spread fear and fake news on BBC among other outlets in order to get people to comply and submit to the use of Operation Mockingbird in present day and the recent FOIA showing the US government paid social media and mainstream media outlets to propagandize vaccines and cover up information.
If we don't act now, we are doomed forever.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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