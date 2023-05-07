Three No. Carolina Hospitals are TRANSITIONING Children as young as 2 yrs old!

Investigative journalist and education activist Sloan Rachmuth uncovers 3 North Carolina Hospitals that are transitioning children as young as 2.
“Duke University starts seeing transgender toddlers at the age of 2.”
@SloanRachmuth
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1654940609629630466
see also:
https://rumble.com/v2m9kdy-north-carolina-medical-schools-exposed-for-helping-transition-toddlers.html
