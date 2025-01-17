© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #420
1. 8:40 Legislative Branch attempting to squeeze through KOSA (Kids Online Safety Act)
2. 24:45 Terrorist Attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas New Year’s Day
3. 1:02:34 Leftists attempt a new pathetic tactic! Woke Right
4. 1:37:24 Democrats attempting to use the 14th Amendment to stop Trump from assuming office
5. 2:12:10 SURPRISE Bluesky has turned into a Leftist cesspool
6. 2:41:24 Canadian MSM using astroturf campaign about Trump Annexing Canada
7. 3:19:10 Brittany Venti is retiring
