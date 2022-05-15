Antichrist Releases Demons Against: Putin(Russia) & Jinping(China)? 2022

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Luk_13:11 And, behold, there was a woman which had a spirit of infirmity eighteen years, and was bowed together, and could in no wise lift up herself.

Luk 13:11NLT He saw a woman who had been crippled by an evil spirit. She had been bent double for eighteen years and was unable to stand up straight.



Jesus Heals a Boy with an Unclean Spirit

Mar 9:14 When they returned to the other disciples, they saw a large crowd surrounding them, and some teachers of religious law were arguing with them.

Mar 9:15 When the crowd saw Jesus, they were overwhelmed with awe, and they ran to greet Him.

Mar 9:16 "What is all this arguing about?" Jesus asked.

Mar 9:17 One of the men in the crowd spoke up and said, "Teacher, I brought my son so You could heal him. He is possessed by an evil spirit that won't let him talk.

Mar 9:18 And whenever this spirit seizes him, it throws him violently to the ground. Then he foams at the mouth and grinds his teeth and becomes rigid. So I asked Your disciples to cast out the evil spirit, but they couldn't do it."

Mar 9:19 Jesus said to them, "You faithless people! How long must I be with you? How long must I put up with you? Bring the boy to Me."

Mar 9:20 So they brought the boy. But when the evil spirit saw Jesus, it threw the child into a violent convulsion, and he fell to the ground, writhing and foaming at the mouth.

Mar 9:21 "How long has this been happening?" Jesus asked the boy's father. He replied, "Since he was a little boy.

Mar 9:22 The spirit often throws him into the fire or into water, trying to kill him. Have mercy on us and help us, if You can."

Mar 9:23 "What do you mean, 'If I can'?" Jesus asked. "Anything is possible if a person believes."

Mar 9:24 The father instantly cried out, "I do believe, but help me overcome my unbelief!"

Mar 9:25 When Jesus saw that the crowd of onlookers was growing, He rebuked the evil spirit. "Listen, you spirit that makes this boy unable to hear and speak," He said. "I command you to come out of this child and never enter him again!"

Mar 9:26 Then the spirit screamed and threw the boy into another violent convulsion and left him. The boy appeared to be dead. A murmur ran through the crowd as people said, "He's dead."

Mar 9:27 But Jesus took him by the hand and helped him to his feet, and he stood up.

Mar 9:28 Afterward, when Jesus was alone in the house with His disciples, they asked Him, "Why couldn't we cast out that evil spirit?"

Mar 9:29 Jesus replied, "This kind can be cast out only by prayer. "(and fasting KJV)



Mat_10:8 Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give.



Dan 11:44 "But then news from the east and the north will alarm him, and he will set out in great anger to destroy and obliterate many.



Rev 16:12 And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared.

Rev 16:13 And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet.

Rev 16:14 For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty.

Rev 16:15 Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame.

Rev 16:16 And he gathered them together into a place called in the Hebrew tongue Armageddon.



Rev 9:13 Then the sixth angel blew his trumpet, and I heard a voice speaking from the four horns of the gold altar that stands in the presence of God.

Rev 9:14 And the voice said to the sixth angel who held the trumpet, "Release the four angels who are bound at the great Euphrates River."

Rev 9:15 Then the four angels who had been prepared for this hour and day and month and year were turned loose to kill one-third of all the people on earth.

Rev 9:16 I heard the size of their army, which was 200 million mounted troops.

Rev 9:17 And in my vision, I saw the horses and the riders sitting on them. The riders wore armor that was fiery red and dark blue and yellow. The horses had heads like lions, and fire and smoke and burning sulfur billowed from their mouths.

Rev 9:18 One-third of all the people on earth were killed by these three plagues—by the fire and smoke and burning sulfur that came from the mouths of the horses.

Rev 9:19 Their power was in their mouths and in their tails. For their tails had heads like snakes, with the power to injure people.

Rev 9:20 But the people who did not die in these plagues still refused to repent of their evil deeds and turn to God. They continued to worship demons and idols made of gold, silver, bronze, stone, and wood—idols that can neither see nor hear nor walk!