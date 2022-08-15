



Never before in history has any medical treatment killed and maimed so many people; a travesty of medical science





The biggest disaster in medical history; A trail of carnage, death and misery





Dr. Charles Hoffe;

The college of physicians and surgeons is the one organisation that could have and should have stopped this madness





How many people need to die and be maimed…before health Canada acknowledge this is a disastrously failed experiment?





The Hippocratic oath says do no harm and yet they keep going telling you to get another booster





WATCH HERE (https://rumble.com/v1fhy3v--biggest-disaster-in-medical-history-dr-charles-hoffe-gives-riveting-speech.html)





@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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