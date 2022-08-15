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Never Before In History Has Any Medical Treatment Killed And Maimed So Many People
mh4bright
mh4bright
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460 views • August 15, 2022


Never before in history has any medical treatment killed and maimed so many people; a travesty of medical science


The biggest disaster in medical history; A trail of carnage, death and misery


Dr. Charles Hoffe;

The college of physicians and surgeons is the one organisation that could have and should have stopped this madness


How many people need to die and be maimed…before health Canada acknowledge this is a disastrously failed experiment?


The Hippocratic oath says do no harm and yet they keep going telling you to get another booster


WATCH HERE (https://rumble.com/v1fhy3v--biggest-disaster-in-medical-history-dr-charles-hoffe-gives-riveting-speech.html)


@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk


1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.


Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."


freedom, children, liberty, treason, trust, god, courage, vaccine, abortion, choice, music, peace, sovereignty, eugenics, nano, body, smart, protect, targeting, dust, vocal, www, plandemic, graphene

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freedomchildrenlibertytreasontrustgodcouragevaccineabortionchoicemusicpeacesovereigntyeugenicsnanobodysmartprotecttargetingdustvocalwwwplandemicgraphene
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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