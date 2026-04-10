The SHADOW RULERS Meet Again – BILDERBERG 2026 PARTICIPANTS And AGENDA REVEALED!!!

Support PFT at Bilderberg 2026 by making a contribution here:

https://gogetfunding.com/bilderberg-2026-in-washington-dc-with-press-for-truth/

The world’s most powerful predators are back behind closed doors at the ultra-secretive Bilderberg conference. With no press, no minutes and no accountability. Just bankers, billionaires, warlords, tech tyrants, and media gatekeepers deciding your future while you’re not invited.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over the “official” participants list and the agenda for this year in detail!

Support PFT at Bilderberg 2026 by making a contribution here:

https://gogetfunding.com/bilderberg-2026-in-washington-dc-with-press-for-truth/

To get your money out of the dollar and into gold and silver visit:

https://pressfortruth.ca/gold

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Mirrored - Press For Truth

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