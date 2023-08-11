01 ResponsAbilidade Parte 1

ResponsAbilidade Parte 1
Se queremos nos tornar livres e soberanos, então ResponsAbilidade no sentido da capacidade de dar respostas em todas as situações da vida é uma condição básica. ResponsAbilidade não tem nada a ver com culpa.
Por favor, assine também meus canais:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runenkraftraunen
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpxoIRurqsK8mvo2lg33Zhw/videos
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runenkraftraunen
Telegram: https://t.me/Runenkraftraunen
Se você quiser apoiar minha dedicação às runas, música e meditações:
Paypal: paypal.me/pyrluc
ou
Titular da conta: Markus Becker IBAN: BE33 9670 6273 7946 Código do banco: TRWIBEB1XXX Wise Europe SA, Avenue Louise 54, Room S52, 1050, Bélgica
Muito obrigado!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.