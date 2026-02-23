Russia has introduced a new air defense weapon Yolka, Yelka, Elka a killer drone that looks like a “portable device,” as Kyiv forces fly their UAV into Russian territory. Previously, products developed by Moscow engineers in collaboration with the air defense units had appeared over several months, but only as test samples. Today, videos from the frontlines started to flood the internet on February 22, 2026, along with the beginning of mass deliveries to units and divisions, and it has been used at the frontlines by soldiers from the anti-UAV weapon group 'Yolka,' conducting attacks on targets, shooting down Ukrainian UAV in the border area over the past few days. Two launches, two targets hit; this clearly poses a serious threat in modern warfare for operations in Kyiv's rear lines!

Interestingly, this tool is simple, reliable and cheap because Yolka was created to minimize costs. Yolka does not require charging, nor does it need to be made from highly strong alloys, yet it targets everything from FPV models to Ukraine's heavy agricultural "Baba Yaga" drones, which are several times more expensive than itself. Flying at speeds of up to 230 km/h, this standard Russian weapon in the new type of anti-drone operates within a 3 km range, and can reach altitudes of up to 2 km, striking targets by colliding with enemy UAV or by launching a 360 g fragmentation warhead. This weapon has proven to be effective in offensive operations, such as protecting infantry from enemy drones, and even defending infrastructure within urban areas.

After the enemy drone is detected, the launcher is manually fired, and then Yolka automatically tracks its target, operating fully autonomously based on the 'Fire and Forget' principle, which is still rare in UAV-based air defense systems. No extensive training is required; Yolka is easily accessible to soldiers in various battlefield situations. The operator does not need to direct the drone to the target, launch it, and await the results!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

