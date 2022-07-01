Ukraine Update July 1, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Russia withdraws from Snake Island for the UN to establish a humanitarian corridor for transporting agricultural products from Ukraine.
- POW exchange. 144 for 144 servicemen.
- Freed Russian POW's speak out.
- Denis Pushilin interviewed.
- Ukrainian Nazi lives in reality now.
- Some Russian soldiers return home.
- Summary in Russian
Note:
Over the past 24 hours, 23,485 persons (3,176 children) have been evacuated from the dangerous areas of Ukraine totaling 2,213,687 people (349,771 children) since late February.