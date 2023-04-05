Do You Have the JFK Secret Society Speech? - Questions For Corbett

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
April 4, 2023
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-jfksecret/
Paul writes in to ask if I have the full JFK "secret society" speech. Why, yes, I do! And guess what? The full speech shows that those highly-edited two-minute YouTube videos you saw back in the day were misleading at best and downright dishonest at worst. Wait until you hear what JFK was actually saying.
