Do You Have the JFK Secret Society Speech? - Questions For Corbett
April 4, 2023
April 4, 2023

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-jfksecret/

Paul writes in to ask if I have the full JFK "secret society" speech. Why, yes, I do! And guess what? The full speech shows that those highly-edited two-minute YouTube videos you saw back in the day were misleading at best and downright dishonest at worst. Wait until you hear what JFK was actually saying.

