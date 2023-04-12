Dynamite - No Love

...without #freedom ...

Music: 'No Freedom'

Musician: Dido

Album: Girl Who Got Away, 2013

Producer: Rollo Armstrong, Dido & Rick Nowels; Label: RCA

Lyrics:

Take it by your silence

That I'm free to walk out the door

By the look in your eyes I can tell

You don't think I'll be back for more





Try to think of the world

Where you could stay and these safe hands could go

Take your heart above the water

Wherever I choose to go





No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No freedom without love





Even when you don't see me

And even when you don't hear

I'll be flying low below the sun

And you'll feel it all out here





No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No freedom without love

No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No freedom without love





Standing here in silence

The world in front of me

Holding you in my hand

And seeing as you'd see





No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No love without freedom

No freedom without love





No freedom without love









