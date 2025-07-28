7/27/2025

Titus 1:7-10 How To Be An Influential Christian

Intro: This passage is used many times in Preacher or Pastor ordination services. It describes the qualities for a Church leader. But I think every Christian should have these qualities. Every Christian should strive to be this way. Every Christian not just pastors should be held to these standards in order to be an effective servant of Christ in the world. Every one of us should want to be an influence for Christ on the lives of others.

(Note: The last 3:33 of the message had technical problems)



