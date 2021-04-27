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Musicians' Life Hacks 7: Posture
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23 views • April 27, 2021
Musicians generally think of posture as simply a means to access and hold their instruments properly, but this is an underestimation of the power of body shape and muscle tone to affect the musicians thoughts, emotions and energy.
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https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
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