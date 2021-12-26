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How to Distinguish My Desire from Pleasing Others? Fears, Addictions, Purification of Desire
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20 views • December 26, 2021
Original:
https://youtu.be/JpY43gDyjVk
20120212 The Human Soul - Discovering & Connecting To Desires Q&A
Cut:
1h18m56s – 1h28m05s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“MOST OF THE TIME OUR DESIRES BEGIN AS INJURIES MIXED WITH THE DESIRES. AND THIS IS WHY I SAY WE NEED TO BE PREPARED FOR GOD TO PURIFY OUR DESIRES.”
https://youtu.be/JpY43gDyjVk
20120212 The Human Soul - Discovering & Connecting To Desires Q&A
Cut:
1h18m56s – 1h28m05s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“MOST OF THE TIME OUR DESIRES BEGIN AS INJURIES MIXED WITH THE DESIRES. AND THIS IS WHY I SAY WE NEED TO BE PREPARED FOR GOD TO PURIFY OUR DESIRES.”
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