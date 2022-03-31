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Newsbreak Dr. Robert Young Reveals New Self-Assembling Graphene Findings in Vaccines Building Mesh Antennas in Blood
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208 views • March 31, 2022
Dr. Young Shares New COVID Vaccine & Blood Findings--Self-Assembly with Pulsed RFs - UPDATED!
Informative conversation with Dr. Robert Young who shares new findings of self-assembling "graphene micro bubbles" in the Pfizer vaccine as well as evidence of the same kind of graphene bubbles in the blood of a Moderna-vaccinated individual.
Dr. Young suggests that the nano graphene is self-assembling under the influence of specific pulsed EMF frequencies and the intent is to form a mesh antenna system which permits the receiving and emitting of radiation, in service to biosensor data transmissions.
Read entire article at: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/newsbreak-145-dr-young-shares-new-covid-vaccine-blood-findings-self-assembly-with-pulsed-rfs
Help Support the Work, Research and Findings of Robert O. Young MSc, DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DrRobertYoung
Bichute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/O9BGTIwnNo5s/
Support Dr. Robert O. Young's Research Here: https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
“A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed." Proverbs 11:25
Informative conversation with Dr. Robert Young who shares new findings of self-assembling "graphene micro bubbles" in the Pfizer vaccine as well as evidence of the same kind of graphene bubbles in the blood of a Moderna-vaccinated individual.
Dr. Young suggests that the nano graphene is self-assembling under the influence of specific pulsed EMF frequencies and the intent is to form a mesh antenna system which permits the receiving and emitting of radiation, in service to biosensor data transmissions.
Read entire article at: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/newsbreak-145-dr-young-shares-new-covid-vaccine-blood-findings-self-assembly-with-pulsed-rfs
Help Support the Work, Research and Findings of Robert O. Young MSc, DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DrRobertYoung
Bichute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/O9BGTIwnNo5s/
Support Dr. Robert O. Young's Research Here: https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
“A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed." Proverbs 11:25
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