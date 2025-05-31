Brilliant Myret Zaki (in FR)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Excerpts from a Swiss programme aired on 3 June 2020. Myret Zaki delivers a valuable lesson on true journalism, law, fundamental rights, people's legitimate expectation to be fairly informed. Full length programme on RTS site: https://www.rts.ch/emissions/infrarouge/2020/video/pourquoi-les-theories-du-complot-fleurissent-elles-avec-la-pandemie-26723785.html#ece-26723778