WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/arizona-legislators-hear-expert-covid-testimony/
Recorded LIVE from Phoenix, Arizona, the Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee hears testimony from experts including ICAN Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., Internist, Cardiologist, and widely published COVID expert, Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, and purple heart recipient, Former US Army Green Beret and Field Surgeon LTC (Ret.) Pete Chambers, DO. Testimony topics include Informed Consent, Military COVID data, mortality data post-COVID vaccination, and the importance of protecting exemptions.
Speakers: Aaron Siri, Esq., Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, LTC (Ret.) Pete Chambers, DO
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.