Moms on A Mission | Guest: Dr. Jason Dean | Brain Fog | Detoxification Supplements | Brain Candy

Dr. Jason Dean, owner of Palmer Natural Health, Revolution Health, and BraveTV, joins us on the show today to talk all about brain health. We share a definition of brain fog from the Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Dean gives us a detailed explanation of what causes brain fog and helps us understand some factors affecting mental clarity. He recommends a naturopathic supplement called BC-ATP, aka Brain Candy, and suggests several lifestyle strategies to improve brain health. Check out “Brain Candy”, Full Moon Protocol, and all the other organic, all natural supplements at www.bravetv.store/mission. Use promo code MISSION to receive a discount.
Links:
https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-brain-fog-5195298
https://bravetv.store/products/bc-atp-brain-candy
https://www.webmd.com/brain/ss/slideshow-brain-fog
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/brain-fog/
https://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/the-sweet-danger-of-sugar
www.momsonamission.net
