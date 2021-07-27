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UFO AT NIGHT OVER PASADENA JULY 21, 2012 | UFO Robert Bingham, The Summoner
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11 views • July 27, 2021
Originally Published on Jul 26, 2012
This photo was taken by Mark Guzman and is one of many taken after being taught by Robert Bingham how to channel them. He is among many who experiencing this phenomena since being with Robert Bingham during summonings.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
This photo was taken by Mark Guzman and is one of many taken after being taught by Robert Bingham how to channel them. He is among many who experiencing this phenomena since being with Robert Bingham during summonings.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
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