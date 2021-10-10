Pfizer ‘Fetal Cell’ Whistleblower Melissa Strickler has been TERMINATED [10.10.2021]

Note: Why the F¤ck does some Danish 'Freedom Fighters' or 'independent' media not do the same stuff ?-> Project Veritas: Pfizer Whistleblower Melissa Strickler Leaks Execs Emails [07.10.2021]-> ‘We Want to Avoid Having Info on Fetal Cells Out There'After Melissa Strickler exposed Pfizer’s secrets last week, the pharma giant has taken action.Melissa received a call from the company’s security team informing her that she is not to go into work anymore.You can listen to that voicemail here:While the Mainstream Media applauds a so-called Facebook whistleblower, they have nothing to say in defense of Melissa’s brave actions.Pfizer decided to fire Melissa instead of addressing upper management’s problematic decision to conceal facts from the public as stated in the leaked emails.If you’d like to support Melissa in her time of need, you can donate directly to her GiveSendGo page here:www.GiveSendGo.com/PfizerWhistleblowerShe has a family to take care of now, so any support to her and her family during this difficult time is greatly appreciated.160,720 views Oct 10, 2021Project Veritas1.3M subscribers