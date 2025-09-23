My September 23 2025 spiritual rapture & Holy Spirit sealing Jesus’ visitation confirmation received

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2026). I had two confirmation signs from God that he will come on September 23, 2025 to spiritually rapture & seal with his Holy Spirit his Bride to start the rapture exodus journey to June 21, 2026. First, the day I moved from the luxurious apartment to this low-income household apartment when I was fighting God's billions of enemy to defend the flock risking starvation was a year before on Sep. 23, 2024. The gas meter for July & August both read 77. John 14:2-3 says, “My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.“ Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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