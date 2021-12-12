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Near Death Experiences And The Afterlife Deception. With Wayne Bush
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281 views • December 12, 2021
Source: "Lighting The Void - The Fringe FM" with host Joe Rupe https://fringe.fm/shows/lighting-the-void/ youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OR6lFu4eUVQ Oct 11, 2020
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Loosh is negative emotional energy or vibrations / frequencies that we as individuals and a collective send out when we are in fear sorrow despair or any other negative emotional state. Lower vibrational entities like Demons Reptilians and Archons use these bad vibe energies as a food source to extend their lifespan on this planet. These entities also aliens are among them live within the astral realm or astral plane which is a plane parallel to our worldly dimension. Not visible to us humans. The Main stream media MSM uses their power to sow fear anger stress suffering and chaos within the minds of men so we as a collective give away as much Loosh as possible to these malevolent entities to feast upon. This is why it is of utmost importance to be mindful of what you think and feel instead of letting ourselves get brainwashed and mind controlled into believing what to think and feel. Through movies and music these people which are controlled by these satanic entities they use subliminal messages and programming to manipulate the masses into having negative thoughts and feelings. Some say that the Earth was created solely for the purpose for this Archon presence as a Human Loosh farm. As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues on, more and more people are getting into very low negative vibrations which makes for a great Loosh rich environment for these demonic spirits to thrive in. What they ultimately want is to plug us all into the Matrix Artificial Intelligence A.I. so they have full control over our thoughts and feelings and in turn our Loosh output. Be mindful and aware of your consciousness and what you put out into the universe.
Definition of Loosh: 1. New Age term applied to energy produced by human beings that other entities use to feed from. 2. It is also used to refer to the energy that is produced by suffering that entities feed. From books by Robert Monroe.
Robert Monroe, in his book “Far Journeys,” writes of contact he had with a light being in an out-of-body experience. (Monroe is arguably the world’s foremost researcher on OBEs; he started an institute with trainee/researchers to scientifically investigate the phenomenon.) Reportedly the light being told Monroe that when humans die, their energy is released and harvested by trans-dimensional beings, who use it to extend their own life spans. The claim is that the universe is a garden created by these beings as their food source.
According to Monroe’s story, animals are intentionally positioned on this planet to feed on plants and on each other, thereby releasing the life force of their victims so it can be harvested. In a predator-prey struggle, exceptional energy is produced in the combatants. The spilling of blood in a fight-to-the-death conflict releases this intense energy, which the light beings call “loosh.” Loosh is also harvested from the loneliness of animals and humans, as well as from the emotions engendered when a parent is forced to defend the life of its young. Another source of loosh is humans’ worship.
According to Monroe’s informant, our creators, the cosmic “energy farmers,” intentionally equipped animals with devices like fangs, claws and super-speed in order to prolong predator-prey combat and thereby produce more loosh. In other words, the greater the suffering, the more life force is spewed from our bodies, and the tastier the energy meal for our creators.
This story told to Monroe (which threw him into a two-week depression) corresponds to reports in some of the world’s oldest scriptures, the Vedas, Upanishads, and Puranas of India. There we read that “the universe is upheld by sacrifice” (Atharva Veda) and that “all who are living (in this world) are the sacrificers. There is none living who does not perform yagya (sacrifice). This body is (created) for sacrifice, and arises out of sacrifice and changes according to sacrifice.” (Garbha Upanishad)
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Loosh is negative emotional energy or vibrations / frequencies that we as individuals and a collective send out when we are in fear sorrow despair or any other negative emotional state. Lower vibrational entities like Demons Reptilians and Archons use these bad vibe energies as a food source to extend their lifespan on this planet. These entities also aliens are among them live within the astral realm or astral plane which is a plane parallel to our worldly dimension. Not visible to us humans. The Main stream media MSM uses their power to sow fear anger stress suffering and chaos within the minds of men so we as a collective give away as much Loosh as possible to these malevolent entities to feast upon. This is why it is of utmost importance to be mindful of what you think and feel instead of letting ourselves get brainwashed and mind controlled into believing what to think and feel. Through movies and music these people which are controlled by these satanic entities they use subliminal messages and programming to manipulate the masses into having negative thoughts and feelings. Some say that the Earth was created solely for the purpose for this Archon presence as a Human Loosh farm. As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues on, more and more people are getting into very low negative vibrations which makes for a great Loosh rich environment for these demonic spirits to thrive in. What they ultimately want is to plug us all into the Matrix Artificial Intelligence A.I. so they have full control over our thoughts and feelings and in turn our Loosh output. Be mindful and aware of your consciousness and what you put out into the universe.
Definition of Loosh: 1. New Age term applied to energy produced by human beings that other entities use to feed from. 2. It is also used to refer to the energy that is produced by suffering that entities feed. From books by Robert Monroe.
Robert Monroe, in his book “Far Journeys,” writes of contact he had with a light being in an out-of-body experience. (Monroe is arguably the world’s foremost researcher on OBEs; he started an institute with trainee/researchers to scientifically investigate the phenomenon.) Reportedly the light being told Monroe that when humans die, their energy is released and harvested by trans-dimensional beings, who use it to extend their own life spans. The claim is that the universe is a garden created by these beings as their food source.
According to Monroe’s story, animals are intentionally positioned on this planet to feed on plants and on each other, thereby releasing the life force of their victims so it can be harvested. In a predator-prey struggle, exceptional energy is produced in the combatants. The spilling of blood in a fight-to-the-death conflict releases this intense energy, which the light beings call “loosh.” Loosh is also harvested from the loneliness of animals and humans, as well as from the emotions engendered when a parent is forced to defend the life of its young. Another source of loosh is humans’ worship.
According to Monroe’s informant, our creators, the cosmic “energy farmers,” intentionally equipped animals with devices like fangs, claws and super-speed in order to prolong predator-prey combat and thereby produce more loosh. In other words, the greater the suffering, the more life force is spewed from our bodies, and the tastier the energy meal for our creators.
This story told to Monroe (which threw him into a two-week depression) corresponds to reports in some of the world’s oldest scriptures, the Vedas, Upanishads, and Puranas of India. There we read that “the universe is upheld by sacrifice” (Atharva Veda) and that “all who are living (in this world) are the sacrificers. There is none living who does not perform yagya (sacrifice). This body is (created) for sacrifice, and arises out of sacrifice and changes according to sacrifice.” (Garbha Upanishad)
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