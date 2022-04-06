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Alex Jones Responds To Sandy Hook Lawsuit Deposition
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133 views • April 06, 2022
Alex Jones and attorney Norm Pattis break down the Democrat operatives disconnected reality behind the Sandy Hook lawsuit who are the deaths of children as a club to destroy the First Amendment.
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