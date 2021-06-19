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ARIZONA Audit Director Ken Bennett: "The Report is Going to be Massive"
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510 views • June 19, 2021
Jun 17: Former Arizona Secretary of State and current senate liaison for the Maricopa County audit, Ken Bennett, has said that they need to investigate anomalies such as 52 ballots that came from a single two-bedroom home.

Bennett was giving an update on the next steps in the audit during an interview with John Fredricks on the Outside The Beltway podcast.

Additionally, Bennett stated that the Maricopa Board of Supervisors is refusing to provide information related to the routers used and administrative passwords for the tabulation machines.

Bennett explained that they are going through the envelopes to make sure that each one has a valid signature and that the person is a resident of Maricopa County. Ballots with unsigned envelopes are not permitted to be counted under the election laws.

“So, if the signatures don’t match or the signatures aren’t there, what happens?” Fredricks asked.

“Well, then part of our report would say that Maricopa County opened X numbers of thousands of envelopes and counted the ballots inside those envelopes that never should have been opened,” Bennett explained.

During the final minute of the interview, Bennett was asked to wrap up what people can expect to see from the audit in the next couple of weeks.

“There is still checking of voter registration anomalies,” he explained before citing “fifty two people voting from a two-bedroom home somewhere, or people voting twice, or dead people voting.”

“There’s going to be a few to several weeks of that type of investigation, and then there will probably be a few to several weeks of putting the whole report together,” he added. “The report’s going to be massive.”
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arizonaauditmaricopa countyforensic auditken bennett
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