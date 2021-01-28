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CNA NURSING HOME WHISTLEBLOWER: SENIORS ARE DYING LIKE FLIES AFTER COVID INJECTIONS! SPEAK OUT!!!
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45724 views • January 28, 2021
Importantly he points out that none of residents that refused the vaccine died or became sick, while the majority of them who took the covid vaccine became sick (and dead) . (8:56)
He believes the official narrative "super spreader" is a big fat lie, theory, that has no legs. (8:16)
The vaccination at the nursing home began on Dec 22, 2020.
Not a single death in the entire 2020. 14 died in January, and 5 more don't seem to make it. But before the vaccine, they were healthy and active.
This is a digest of the original 47 minutes video, Certified nursing home assistant blows whistle on an alarming number of death after the Pfizer's vaccine, they're dropping like flies. https://www.bitchute.com/video/cpQ7dnqu0Sos/
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My user name on Gab @anti_globalist,
twitter @anon__truther @anontruther911 (suspended)
I'm on telegram, discord too
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cna-nursing-home-whistleblower-seniors-are-dying-like-flies-after-covid-injections-speak-out/
He believes the official narrative "super spreader" is a big fat lie, theory, that has no legs. (8:16)
The vaccination at the nursing home began on Dec 22, 2020.
Not a single death in the entire 2020. 14 died in January, and 5 more don't seem to make it. But before the vaccine, they were healthy and active.
This is a digest of the original 47 minutes video, Certified nursing home assistant blows whistle on an alarming number of death after the Pfizer's vaccine, they're dropping like flies. https://www.bitchute.com/video/cpQ7dnqu0Sos/
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
My user name on Gab @anti_globalist,
twitter @anon__truther @anontruther911 (suspended)
I'm on telegram, discord too
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cna-nursing-home-whistleblower-seniors-are-dying-like-flies-after-covid-injections-speak-out/
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