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광야의 소리 7,124(너의 명령자가 누구냐?)Isa 55:4 내가(아버지 하나님) 그를(예수님) 만민에게 증거로 세웠고 만민의 인도자와 명령자를(주 예수님) 삼았었나니
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10 views • June 17, 2021
Isa 55:4 내가 그를 만민에게 증거로 세웠고 만민의 인도자와 명령자를 삼았었나니
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