Sovereign Pete Stone - "Do Not Pay: Why It Is A Trap"

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Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On Sept 22, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Sovereign Pete Stone
Peter's bio for your use and/or use on the Podcast description:
Pete Stone, founder and CEO of the Sovereign Project, is an author and researcher, covering all aspects of the corrupt global system and the law in relation to our true rights. Through the Project, Pete’s ambition is to help people to empower themselves with the same knowledge and connect those who wish to be free to become an unstoppable force for world peace.
Website/Social media links:
www.thesovereignproject.live
Instagram: @thesovereignproject.live
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Sovereign-Project-103072248658366/
Odysee: @thesovereignproject
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/