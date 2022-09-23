Sovereign Pete Stone - "Do Not Pay: Why It Is A Trap"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On Sept 22, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Sovereign Pete Stone

Topic: ”Do Not Pay: Why It is a Trap”





Peter's bio for your use and/or use on the Podcast description:

Pete Stone, founder and CEO of the Sovereign Project, is an author and researcher, covering all aspects of the corrupt global system and the law in relation to our true rights. Through the Project, Pete’s ambition is to help people to empower themselves with the same knowledge and connect those who wish to be free to become an unstoppable force for world peace.







Website/Social media links:

Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

