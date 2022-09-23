Create New Account
Sovereign Pete Stone - "Do Not Pay: Why It Is A Trap"
25 views
channel image
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published 2 months ago |
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On Sept 22, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Sovereign Pete Stone

Topic: ”Do Not Pay: Why It is a Trap”


Peter's bio for your use and/or use on the Podcast description:

Pete Stone, founder and CEO of the Sovereign Project, is an author and researcher, covering all aspects of the corrupt global system and the law in relation to our true rights. Through the Project, Pete’s ambition is to help people to empower themselves with the same knowledge and connect those who wish to be free to become an unstoppable force for world peace.



Website/Social media links:

www.thesovereignproject.live

Instagram: @thesovereignproject.live

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Sovereign-Project-103072248658366/

Odysee: @thesovereignproject


Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com




Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

Keywords
healthfreedompoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjusticelegalsovereigntycontractlawfulownershipcommonlaw

