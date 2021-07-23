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Joe Biden's Disastrous Town Hall + the Villains who Pushed Through Dementia Joe
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110 views • July 23, 2021
Joe Biden went to the criminal organization, CNN, for a Townhall, where he tried to explain how he was going to squash inflation, and came away looking like the dementia patient that we all knew when he was on the campaign trail. The villainous media that lied, pushed disinformation and smears about Trump, is to blame for the leader of the free world having dementia and leading us the cliff which China is pushing us towards.
#joebiden #townhall #inflation
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#joebiden #townhall #inflation
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