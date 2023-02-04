A Physical Therapist discovers Juvent Micro-Impact by treating himself!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Sarasota adult facility added a Juvent for their residents. One of the Physical Therapists shares how he discovered the potential of Juvent Micro Impact, by trying it himself. Now it's part of his practice, and he recommends Juvent for most of his patients.
Simple short video: Profound lifelong difference.
juvent.com