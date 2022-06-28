Dr Michael Greger:Why Patients Aren’t Informed About Mammograms

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Posted 9March2018 NutritionFacts.org:
If doctors don’t understand health statistics how can they possibly counsel patients properly?
I checked out that '"simple" question and I totally understand why almost half of the participants went for the wrong answer. So basically that means that 98% of all treatments ever executed were unnecessary, if that's true then it's still a miracle that only 2 women died from the treatment for every 1 that was saved...
medical schools, doctors, health statistics, mammograms, medical industrial complex,