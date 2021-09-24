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Rg Stair~ Shewing Himself That He is God
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Here is The Full Scripture: 2 Thessalonians 2:4 Who Opposeth and Exalteth Himself Above All That is Called God, or That is Worshipped; So that he as God Sitteth in the Temple of God, Shewing Himself That He is God. There has Not been another Man Like Rg Stair That Exalted Himself as You Will Clearly Hear in This Message and Ones to Come !!! False Prophet Rg Stair & His False Witness is Clearly Revealed by His Own Words and Spirit !!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
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