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Fully Vaccinated Deaths are daily facts ..
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624 views • October 04, 2021
Wait a minute…
Haven’t we been told that the vaccines work?
If they work as ‘advertised’, why would the cases, hospitalizations and deaths be rising by the percentages the Governor of West Virginia is saying they are?
Haven’t we been told that the vaccines work?
If they work as ‘advertised’, why would the cases, hospitalizations and deaths be rising by the percentages the Governor of West Virginia is saying they are?
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