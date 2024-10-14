© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amid the ongoing Russian offensive along the entire front, Kiev intensified the hunt for new soldiers on the streets; but at this stage of the war, more cannon fodder is unlikely to change the balance of power and stop the Russian army.
Over the past week alone, the Russian army advanced about 150 km2. The largest area of 90 km2 was liberated in the Russian Kursk region.