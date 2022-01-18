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X22 Report A 01. 17. 22.
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20 views • January 18, 2022
Ep. 2679a - The Economic Playbook Is Known, Future Proves Past
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During the pandemic, the wealthier got wealthier, if the [CB] succeeded in shutting down the global economy these individuals would have made 10x more. The [CB] is moving forward with their Great Reset. The people are seeing the true nature of the economy. The [CB] is using the same playbook they used in 2009, 2019.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
During the pandemic, the wealthier got wealthier, if the [CB] succeeded in shutting down the global economy these individuals would have made 10x more. The [CB] is moving forward with their Great Reset. The people are seeing the true nature of the economy. The [CB] is using the same playbook they used in 2009, 2019.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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