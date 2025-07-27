BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY YA'AKOV "JAMES" 001

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The book of Ya’akov - Theme
The Book of Ya’akov talks about wisdom. So the central theme of the epistle is wisdom. Ya’akov stresses that genuine faith will certainly produce good works. Furthermore, the Book of Ya’akov sounds much like Solomon’s Proverbs because he uses TORAH.
The book of Ya’akov - Purpose of Writing
The purpose of this letter is to exhort followers of YESHUA to maturity and holiness of life and to strengthen faith and loyalty. The Book of Ya’akov teaches the right Messianic behavior. Ya’akov’ teachings emphasize the works that exemplify the justification. Ya’akov was writing to Jews and Gentiles to uplift them to continue growing in this
new Messianic walk of faith.