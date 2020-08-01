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Celeste Solum - Former FEMA Officer exposes Vaccines With Nanoparticles,Current Soft Martial Law And Other Plans For Depopulation
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919 views • August 01, 2020
"On August 15th 2016, an 88 page document was put in the federal register on communicable diseases, I'm talking about all the language we have seen, come to pass right now. This was mandated by United Nations." -Celeste Solum
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2016/08/15/2016-18103/control-of-communicable-diseases
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2016/08/15/2016-18103/control-of-communicable-diseases
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