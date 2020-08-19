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ERIE COUNTY ‘ERIE GROWN’ AGRICULTURAL GOVERNMENT PROGRAM
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66 views • August 19, 2020
Erie County Office of Agriculture presents ‘Erie Grown’ Farm Awareness government program to promote direct-to-consumer farm sales. Program presents ‘Erie Grown’ passport. Concerns raised over increasing government control over agriculture and the increasing digitization of agriculture. References to discussion over prospective state mandates, COVI-pass, and ID2020 made.
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