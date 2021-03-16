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Words From The Lord: "Things You Have Heard Will NOW Be Fulfilled"!! - "In A Moment, In A Single Day, The Loss Of Children And Widowhood" - "ATTEN-HUT"! - "RISE UP ARMY OF GOD! RISE UP!" - "3 D.O.D.!"
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152 views • March 16, 2021
Things foretold; things that come upon you
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BRCbXNp9No
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordmarch152021.pdf
Jeremiah 31:15
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah%2031%3A15&;version=KJV
Tim Foster -- removing innocents
https://www.youtube.com/user/timfoster405/search?query=innocents
Daily prophetic Word - 12th of March 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBfONyxqToE
HUGE CONFIRMATION! MORE DATE AND TIME GIVEN ABOUT THE 3 DAYS OF DARKNESS-ITS CLOSE!!*WATCH/SHARE*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3_gFqLwoS0
MONTH, TIME AND DAYS OF THE 3 DAYS OF DARKNESS REVEALED!!*MUST WATCH AND SHARE**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoneK7GlHZE
passover 2021
https://www.google.com/search?q=passover+2021&;oq=passover+2021&aqs=chrome..69i57j0i131i433j0j0i131i433j0j0i131i433j0l4.5959j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
The Last Two Days of Passover In a Nutshell
https://www.chabad.org/holidays/passover/pesach_cdo/aid/2748528/jewish/The-Last-Two-Days-of-Passover-In-a-Nutshell.htm
The EVTИƎ – Anonymous
https://444prophecynews.com/the-evt%D0%B8%C7%9D-anonymous/
“ATTEN-HUT”!!
https://444prophecynews.com/atten-hut-heavens-shofar/
A Sequence of War, Water and Fire – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/a-sequence-of-war-water-and-fire-anno-domini-144k/
Putin Planning to Expand Russian Hegemony – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/putin-planning-to-expand-russian-hegemony-anno-domini-144k/
Where Are Your Scars? – Every Knee Shall Bow
https://444prophecynews.com/where-are-your-scars-by-every-knee-shall-bow/
____________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BRCbXNp9No
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordmarch152021.pdf
Jeremiah 31:15
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah%2031%3A15&;version=KJV
Tim Foster -- removing innocents
https://www.youtube.com/user/timfoster405/search?query=innocents
Daily prophetic Word - 12th of March 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBfONyxqToE
HUGE CONFIRMATION! MORE DATE AND TIME GIVEN ABOUT THE 3 DAYS OF DARKNESS-ITS CLOSE!!*WATCH/SHARE*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3_gFqLwoS0
MONTH, TIME AND DAYS OF THE 3 DAYS OF DARKNESS REVEALED!!*MUST WATCH AND SHARE**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoneK7GlHZE
passover 2021
https://www.google.com/search?q=passover+2021&;oq=passover+2021&aqs=chrome..69i57j0i131i433j0j0i131i433j0j0i131i433j0l4.5959j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
The Last Two Days of Passover In a Nutshell
https://www.chabad.org/holidays/passover/pesach_cdo/aid/2748528/jewish/The-Last-Two-Days-of-Passover-In-a-Nutshell.htm
The EVTИƎ – Anonymous
https://444prophecynews.com/the-evt%D0%B8%C7%9D-anonymous/
“ATTEN-HUT”!!
https://444prophecynews.com/atten-hut-heavens-shofar/
A Sequence of War, Water and Fire – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/a-sequence-of-war-water-and-fire-anno-domini-144k/
Putin Planning to Expand Russian Hegemony – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/putin-planning-to-expand-russian-hegemony-anno-domini-144k/
Where Are Your Scars? – Every Knee Shall Bow
https://444prophecynews.com/where-are-your-scars-by-every-knee-shall-bow/
____________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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