The New System...

Published 16 hours ago

Melissa Ciummei, a financial investor from Northern Ireland, has serious concerns that injections will be used more like data passports to control participation in society.
She believes that this `passport` system was manufactured in order to help bring about a financial reset, replacing our currency system.
Because passports are so crucial for the successful implementation of this new financial system, mandatory vaccination of all citizens, young and old, will be imperative for the plan to succeed.

