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Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Says Pledge Your Allegiance To The New World Order...
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122 views • July 22, 2020
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This was an act of Sedition and Treason! Where does the constititional Oath endorse the New World Order...
What is the New World Order - see 1776Reloaded.org left coloumn - Link: NWO - 101
This was an act of Sedition and Treason! Where does the constititional Oath endorse the New World Order...
What is the New World Order - see 1776Reloaded.org left coloumn - Link: NWO - 101
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