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8 ways YOU can prepare for possible Russia, Ukraine outcomes
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5599 views • March 01, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Russia’s invasion into Ukraine definitely is not the only way this world could come apart, Glenn says. In fact, it’s not only Americans who feel a ‘new season’ is approaching. People all around the world feel it too. Times ARE changing, and our freedoms continue to be at stake. So, with Putin’s latest move into Ukraine, what changes potentially could you see in your life? Glenn answers this question, plus he gives 8 ways you can prepare for potential outcomes TODAY.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlAOK2RDd6w
Russia’s invasion into Ukraine definitely is not the only way this world could come apart, Glenn says. In fact, it’s not only Americans who feel a ‘new season’ is approaching. People all around the world feel it too. Times ARE changing, and our freedoms continue to be at stake. So, with Putin’s latest move into Ukraine, what changes potentially could you see in your life? Glenn answers this question, plus he gives 8 ways you can prepare for potential outcomes TODAY.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlAOK2RDd6w
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