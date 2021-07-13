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VAXXXINE RUINS MAN’S FACE AND LIFE, NOW HIS LOUSY FRIENDS ARE CALLING HIM A CONSPIRACY THEORIST (MIRRORED)
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2622 views • July 13, 2021
VAXXXINE RUINS MAN’S FACE AND LIFE, NOW HIS LOUSY FRIENDS ARE CALLING HIM A CONSPIRACY THEORIST (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SptkcCXyvnKT/
A man posted on Facebook about his recent experience with the AstraZeneca poison. He was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. His doctors are telling him that it was an underlying condition and people on social media are calling him a conspiracy theorist. That just sucks in so many ways.
Source: bootcamp
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SptkcCXyvnKT/
A man posted on Facebook about his recent experience with the AstraZeneca poison. He was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. His doctors are telling him that it was an underlying condition and people on social media are calling him a conspiracy theorist. That just sucks in so many ways.
Source: bootcamp
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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