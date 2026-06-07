Are the 2 MILLION Frozen Embryos Children? A Biblical Look at IVF and Life - Neel Upadhye

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with filmmaker and Frozen Orphans founder Neel Upadhye to discuss the hidden moral crisis inside the IVF industry and the estimated 2 million frozen embryos currently waiting in storage. Neel shares his deeply personal journey through infertility, embryo adoption, miscarriage, foster care, and international adoption while helping Christians think biblically about when life begins and what it means to defend the least of these. This powerful conversation exposes the ethical questions many families are never told to ask and offers hope, grace, and practical solutions for those navigating infertility, IVF, and the fight for life.





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Neel Upadhye

WEBSITE: www.frozenorphans.org

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Neel Upadhye is a filmmaker, writer, and the founder of Frozen Orphans, an organization dedicated to educating families about the moral and ethical questions surrounding IVF, embryo adoption, and the fertility industry. After walking through infertility, foster care, embryo adoption, and miscarriage with his wife, Neel became passionate about helping Christians think biblically and compassionately about the beginning of life. He is the writer and director of the upcoming documentary Frozen Orphans, which follows families navigating infertility while exposing the hidden crisis of frozen embryos in America. Through his work, Neel seeks to equip churches, parents, and pro-life advocates with clarity, truth, and grace on one of the most complex life issues of our time. He is also involved in Rethinking Fertility, a growing platform helping families explore fertility, adoption, and reproductive technology through a biblical lens.





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