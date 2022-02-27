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Now Joining The Great War [NOTE... your war may already be in progress...]
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61 views • February 27, 2022
Now Joining The Great War [NOTE... your war may already be in progress...]
"You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. 7 Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom" - [Matthew 24:6-13]
Now Joining The Great War [NOTE... your war may already be in progress...]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/QmZwTt
https://rumble.com/embed/vgmv9r/?pub=x2y2z
Mr. Dez Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-935087
My original post: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1257724281623543808?referrer=shane_st_pierre
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
"You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. 7 Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom" - [Matthew 24:6-13]
Now Joining The Great War [NOTE... your war may already be in progress...]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/QmZwTt
https://rumble.com/embed/vgmv9r/?pub=x2y2z
Mr. Dez Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-935087
My original post: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1257724281623543808?referrer=shane_st_pierre
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
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