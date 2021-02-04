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CNN Legal Expert Boldly Decrees First Amendment Prohibits Trump from Lying -- LOCK HER UP!
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50 views • February 04, 2021
CNN legal expert an analyst, former federal prosecutor, Jennifer Rogers, made the pronouncement that President Donald Trump lying is prohibited by the first amendment. The legal expertise that CNN brings forward should never be in question, and the pushing against the boundaries of free-speech is what the left continually desires.
Because of course if the 1st amendment prohibited an ex-president, a CNN anchor, or any of us from lying, our society would have an incarceration rate of 100%.
The stupidity of the statement cannot be underestimated, and CNN's failure to issue a correction is mine blowing and shows you the state of media affairs.
#CNN #firstamendment #lying
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Because of course if the 1st amendment prohibited an ex-president, a CNN anchor, or any of us from lying, our society would have an incarceration rate of 100%.
The stupidity of the statement cannot be underestimated, and CNN's failure to issue a correction is mine blowing and shows you the state of media affairs.
#CNN #firstamendment #lying
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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