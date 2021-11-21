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CHINA-TIED MARK MEADOWS SOLD TRUMP OUT FOR BIDEN, PUSHED WARP SPEED
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127 views • November 21, 2021
https://rumble.com/vphya7-china-tied-mark-meadows-sold-trump-out-for-biden-pushed-warp-speed.html
The Republican party has been given power at the state and national level over and over, and over and over they’ve botched it. Against all odds, Donald Trump delivered the Republican Party its biggest victory and its biggest opportunity in a century. They had the House, the Senate, the White House, and a majority of the Supreme Court with a new seat waiting to be filled. Enter Machiavellian Mark Meadows, Meadows had Trump convinced he was this big ally of his, so in 2020 he was brought in to serve as chief of staff. What did he do there? He kept fighting against a serious America-First agenda, this time from within the White House. Come election time, Meadows undercut the effort to stop the Joe Biden coup d’etat, and pushed Trump into meekly leaving office
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The Republican party has been given power at the state and national level over and over, and over and over they’ve botched it. Against all odds, Donald Trump delivered the Republican Party its biggest victory and its biggest opportunity in a century. They had the House, the Senate, the White House, and a majority of the Supreme Court with a new seat waiting to be filled. Enter Machiavellian Mark Meadows, Meadows had Trump convinced he was this big ally of his, so in 2020 he was brought in to serve as chief of staff. What did he do there? He kept fighting against a serious America-First agenda, this time from within the White House. Come election time, Meadows undercut the effort to stop the Joe Biden coup d’etat, and pushed Trump into meekly leaving office
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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